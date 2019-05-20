Labour lauds Buhari, NASS on June 12, CBN gov

By Victor Young

National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, weekend commended “constructive collaboration and engagement” between President Muhammadu Buhari and the outgoing 8th National Assembly, NASS, for the prompt passage of the Public Holiday Act Amendment Bill, which recognises June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

The union also praised President Buhari and NASS for ensuring the renewal of the appointment of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

In a statement, General Secretary of NUTGTWN and a member of the National Executive Council, NEC of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Issa Aremu observed that the bipartisan consensus on the twin issues of Emefile’s reappointment and June 12th as the new Democracy Day should be sustained in the resolution of urgent critical national issues such as re-industrialization, inadequate electricity supply, insecurity, human capital development, endemic infrastructural deficits and poverty eradication.

He said the remarkable consensus on the two issues was a “win-win” for Nigeria noting that “where there was the collective will”, there would be a collective way for national development insisting that both arms of government deserved praise for the deal.

Aremu congratulated Emefiele for what he called “earned and deserved” reappointment.

According to him, “it will go on record that Emefiele as the CBN governor commendably defended the autonomy of the CBN against the neoliberal forces that were pushing for the unhelpful floating of Naira with the attendant unhelpful massive devaluation in the wake of the 2017 recession. The relatively stable exchange rate of recent times has allowed for national planning and business decisions needed for growth and development.”

Comrade Aremu, however, noted that the most significant achievement of the CBN Governor in the first tenure was development financing which “has revolutionized rice production and is rekindling the hope of revival of cotton production through cheap long term credit and direct purchase and supply of inputs for farmers.”

On the June 12th, comrade Aremu said the new national consensus on the new Democracy Day had conclusively put a “welcome closure” to what he called “the tragedy” of the annulment of 1993 popular election won by Chief Moshood Abiola.

He hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the declaration as well as honouring the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, with posthumous conferment of the highest national award, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

Aremu attributed the contemporary election riggings, violence and political killings to the 1993 June 12th annulment, said with “the acknowledgement of the new Democracy Day, Nigeria has exorcised the spectre of impunity, which repeatedly hunts Nigeria’s democratic process. Almost three decades after monumental political injustice was inflicted on the country via an annulment of globally adjudged free and fair election; Nigeria can now move from countless political motions to a real political movement, in which rigging, ballot snatching and annulment would be damned and votes would be conclusively counted.”