Kukah Centre, int’l agency move to boost education in Northern Nigeria

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Worried by the deplorable state of education in Northern Nigeria, the Kukah Centre, in conjunction with ProFuturo, an international educational foundation, has flagged off a programme geared towards reversing the trend.

Director of the Kukah Centre, Rev. Fr. Attah Barkindo, who addressed journalists on the programne at the weekend in Abuja, said it was designed to provide digital classrooms for public primary schools across the region, adding that the tartet was to reach at least three million pupils in five years.

He said it had nothing to do with the Almajiri but was directed at pupils already enrolled in primary schools where the state of teaching and learning facilities do not guarantee quality education.

Barkindo disclosed that the digital classroom programme was meant for disadvantaged children who have not been getting the best quality education from the current system.

He said that while the Kukah Centre was concerned about the growing population of out-of- school children in the North, the current .effort was not about Almajiri but a way of refocusing attention on education to ensure a better future for Nigeria.

“It is a digital classroom project for children across the 19 northern states and we are very privileged that we are the ones partnering with others to implement this project,” he said.

Lead Consultant, ProFuturo Project, Mr Michael Magaji, said the programne was meant to complement government’s efforts in education service delivery by using new tools of technology, a curriculum similar to what we have in Nigeria.

Magaji said the Kukah Centre has entered into an agreement with the Northern Governors Forum to ensure a hitch-free implementation of the programme.

He said: “The innovation in the idea is the use of technology to enhance teaching and learning. Hopefully that will encourage more school enrolment and more importantly improve the learning and teaching experiences of the pupils and their teachers respectively.

‘’This will ultimately lead to better outcomes in terms of better quality performance by the pupils in examination and movement from the primary to secondary school. This is essentially and primarily what the programne seeks to achieve.