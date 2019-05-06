Kolade Johnson: Court extends remand order of Police officer

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- Magistrate A.O Salary of an Ebute- Metta chief Magistrates’ court, has further extended the remand order of a dismissed Police Inspector, Olalekan Ogunyemi, accused of killing a football fan, Kolade Johnson, till June 10.

Ogunyemi, 45, who has already spent 30 days in Ikoyi Prison custody following his remand by the court on April 5, will have to be in custody for another 35 more days.

When the case came up Monday, Magistrate Salawu, further extended the remand order because the advice on the case which was expected from the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), is not yet out.

Ogunyemi was also absent in court and no reason was given by the police for his absence

The suspect, a resident of 17, Alhaji Ede Street, Igando, was brought before the court on April 5, on a one-count murder charge.

The Prosecutor Inspector Kehinde Olatunde alleged that he committed the offence on March 31, at about 5:10pm, at Onipetesi Estate, Idi-Mangoro, Lagos.

Olatunde alleged that Ogunyemi, who served in the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, shot Kolade Johnson, a 36-year-old father of one, to death, with his Ak47 rifle.

The offence, according to the prosecutor contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Olatunde informed the court that he had a remand application order to detain the defendant for 30 days.

However, the plea of the defendant was not taken.

Meanwhile, the defendant’s counsel, Sola Adeyemi, opposed the remand request.

Adeyemi prayed the court to instead remand the defendant for the next 14 days.

In a bench ruling, Magistrate Salawu upheld the prosecutor’s application and adjourned till yesterday for the DPP’s advice.

