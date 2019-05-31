Kola Animasaun, a true journalism Icon — Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described Alhaji Kola Animasaun who died on Thursday in Lagos at 80 as a true icon of journalism.

He said the late Animasaun who he fondly called uncle played vital role in the development of journalism in the country and shaped opinions through his weekly column in the Vanguard newspaper, Voice of Reason.

In a statement by his Media Officer signed by Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos governor charged Animasaun’s colleagues in the media not to allow his ideals of true and purposeful journalism die with him in this age of fake news and hate speech.

The statement titled: “Animasaun—A True Icon of Journalism” reads: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of Uncle Kola Animasaun.

“A true journalism icon, a columnist of great repute, Alhaji Animasaun played important role in the development of journalism in Nigeria. He was also a pro-democracy activist, lover of humanity and devoted Muslim.

“The devotion, dedication and commitment he gave to the service of Allah and humanity, brought to bear on his journalism practice. His column in the Vanguard Newspaper, ‘Voice of Reason,’ was a compelling read for many of us, for in it radiated his belief in truth and justice.

“He mentored many of us. He was an indispensable guide to many top journalists of today and indeed, many other Nigerians.

“With his death, the nation and the journalism profession have lost an illustrious fellow. In this age of fake news and hate speech, what his colleagues in the media can do for the nation and indeed, the profession is to not allow his ideals of true and purposeful journalism die with him.

“My condolences to Alhaja Animasaun, the children and family members, the publisher and management of Vanguard Newspapers and indeed, all those he left behind.

“I also commiserate with the Nigerian Union of Journalism and Guild of Editors.

“May we all find the strength to carry on after Alhaji. I also pray that Allah grant Alhaji Animasaun Alijanna Fridaus”.