Kokodiagbene obeys Otuaro, vacates Chevron’s flow station

Kokodiagbene community, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, Thursday, listened to a plea by the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, and promised to vacate, forthwith, the Otunana flow station it earlier determined to occupy till demands were met.

Otuaro, who chairs Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, made the plea at a peace meeting with Chevron Nigeria Limited and community leaders of Egbema and Gbaramatu kingdoms in Governor’s Office Annex, Warri.

“I want to appeal to Kokodiagbene community to please oblige us a re-opening of the flow station. What we now need afterwards is strategic engagement to be able to achieve demands of the oil bearing communities.

“We’ll have to set up a platform for dialogue with all stakeholders in attendance. We’ll have to look into these employment and infrastructure demands one after the other and benchmark each on possibilities and delivery timelines to make headway and all of these will require time and patience”, Otuaro pleaded, adding that he hopes “the first meeting will kick off by May 31 2019.”

The deputy governor, who told newsmen of a successful meeting, said the platform will discuss expanded demands presented by communities in Egbema and Gbaramatu kingdoms.

Chairman of protesting Kokodiagbene community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Mr Uyadongha Poweide, had earlier listed demands of his community to include electricity, pipe-borne water, cottage hospital, foreshore protection, conversion of casual workers to permanent staff, royalty for land acquisition among others. The community chairman said his people had shut down and occupied the Otunana flow station due to CNL’s adamance to their demands.

Chevron’s representative, Mr Brikin Esimaje, however, said the oil company was open to dialogue on the demands of the community.

Following Otuaro’s appeal at the meeting, Jackson Timiyan, who was mandated to speak for Kokodiagbene community said: “We are in pains over CNL’s treatment but we have deep respect for the Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, who is a son of our Gbaramatu Kingdom. For the assurances he has given on dialogue to resolve issues of our demands, we’ll listen to him and immediately vacate the flow station we have been occupying for resumption of operations.”

