*Set To Purchase Nomination Form for Gov. Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – APC National and State House of Assemblies members -elect in Kogi State on Wednesday unanimously endorsed the state governor, Yahaya Bello for a second term in office.

The forum after declaring that there is no vacancy in Lugard House also debunked rumour of the governor’s underperformance.

Led by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, the forum which comprised of 2 senator elects, 7 House of Reps members elects and entire 25 House of Assembly members – elects hinged their decision on the performance of the governor in some critical sectors.

Spokesman of the Forum, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole said, “It has become imperative for us, APC national and state House of Assembly members- elects from Kogi State being members of the All Progressive Congress and critical stakeholders in the party/state to make our position known as regards the forthcoming election in the state.

“It is good to note at this juncture that the great success of the APC in the 2019 general election was as a result of the purposeful leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello in the state.

READ ALSO:

“The leadership and membership of the Kogi State chapter of the governing party has grown from less than 50,000 membership in 2015 to over 500,000 registered members today. We have gone from a fractured and divided house to a formidable championship side. One does not change a winning team in soccer after the first half of the match.

“There is no gain saying that the current new direction administration led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello has achieved a lot in the area of security, education, infrastructure development, civil service reforms and human capital development; hence the need to consolidate.

“It is therefore based on the aforementioned reasons; we the APC National and State House of Assembly members – elect from Kogi State unanimously endorse Governor Yahaya Bello for a second term in office.

“We have resolved to put resources together to purchase the gubernatorial nomination and Expression of Intrest Form of our party, APC for our amiable Governor to contest the 2019 governorship election in Kogi Stats.

“We have determined to mobilize as many people as possible to deliver our various constituency for the success of our governor and the party at the poll, being a detribalized individual who only believes in developing the entire state without considering tribe or religion.”

The forum also warned those who want to cause disaffection within the party to desist, assuring the National Working Committee of APC that there is no crisis in the state chapter.

VANGUARD