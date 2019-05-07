Kidnapped OAU Professor released by abductors

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile- Ife lecturer, Prof. Olayinka Adegbehingbe who was on Sunday night kidnapped at Ikire in. Osun state has regained his freedom.

Though details of his freedom are not immediately known, the university lecturer was said to have been released last night and currently with Osun state police command.

READ ALSO:

A message by the spokesman of the palace of Ooni, Comrade Moses Olafare confirmed the development.

Moses said:”Having spoken to his wife couple of minutes ago, I feel so glad to break the good news that Professor Yinka Adegbehingbe of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery of the Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU), Ile-Ife who was kidnapped along Ibadan road around IkoyiApomu axis has been released and now in the proper care of the Nigeria Police”.

VANGUARD