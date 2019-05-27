Katsina: Who will become President Buhari’s speaker?

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – In Katsina State, consultation is the order of the day over who takes over the speakership of the state House of Assembly as the 7th assembly winds down.

The incumbent Speaker and member representing Zangon Daura, Tasi’u Maigari Zango and other contenders have resorted to consultations, underground moves and lobbying for the number three citizen’s post.

Other likely contenders eyeing the seat include the impeached speaker and member representing Mani constituency, Aliyu Sabiu Muduru; member representing Daura constituency, Nasiru Yahaya; and member representing Bindawa constituency, Umar Ali Bindawa.

All contenders for the speakership seat are from Katsina North also known as Daura Zone.

Aliyu Sabiu Muduru

Following his impeachment as the speaker in 2017, Muduru is still eyeing the seat and feels this is another opportunity to return to the seat.

He was impeached following a vote of no confidence passed on his leadership of which the offence he committed was not disclosed. His chances of returning appear slim.

Tasi’u Maigari Zango

Tasi’u’s emergence followed the vacuum created by the immediate past Speaker, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada who took over from the impeached speaker, Muduru.

Kusada vacated the speakership seat after contesting and winning the Kankia, Kusada, Ingawa Federal constituency, House of Representative bye election on November 17, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Incumbent Tasi’u was nominated for the seat following the elevation of Kusada and since assumption of office, he has maintained a robust relationship between the Executive and Legislature in the state. The development is a boost to his chances.

Nasiru Yahaya Daura

Nasiru Yahaya Daura, member representing Daura Constituency is another good contender for the position.

This was due to the circumstances leading to the elevation of the then speaker, Kusada to the House of Representatives.

It was assumed that Daura constituency will be considered to produce the next Speaker owing to the fact that it lost its son, Senator Mustapha Bukar, who died as a serving Senator representing Katsina North.

After Senator Bukar’s demise, a bye-election conducted produced the member representing Kusada, Kankia, Ingawa, Ahmad Babba Kaita, as the winner, leaving Daura emirate with nothing.

Then, it was speculated that Nasiru Yahaya might be considered for the next speaker but it did not work out.

However, Yahaya stands a very good chance now. Nasiru is also the member representing President Muhammadu Buhari’s constituency in the assembly. He might be considered for the position based on the aforementioned.

However, only time will tell who emerges the speaker of the 8th Katsina State House of Assembly.