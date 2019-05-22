Katsina buries 18 killed by armed bandits

By Bashir Bello

Residents of Katsina State have on Wednesday buried remains of 18 persons killed by armed bandits in Yargamji village of Batsari local government area of the state.

Chief Imam of the Katsina Central Mosque, Ustaz Mustapha Ahmed, led the funeral prayer on the corpses at the Palace of Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman’s, after which they were buried at the Dan Takum burial ground.

The Emir, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, alongside many District Heads and tradition title holders, government officials were among hundreds of sympathisers who attended the funeral rites.

It would be recalled that the armed bandits on Tuesday stormed the area killing the persons while working on their farmlands in preparatory for the rainy season.

Speaking shortly after the funeral rites, the District Head of Batsari, Mannir Rumah said the bandits had earlier threatened to make farming impossible this season.

Rumah, stressed the need for the security personnel to live up to expectation by providing adequate security and protecting lives and property of the people.

Similarly, the Chairman, Batsari council chairman, Mannir Ma’azu, who described the incidence as an unfortunate lamenting unresponsive of the security personnel to distress calls.

“Armed bandits attack us every night but this particular incidence happened in the morning when they were attacked on their farmlands.

“It is different from what we normally experience.

“And there is a limitation to what we can do; we have been communicating with police but we hardly see them taking action when we needed them the most,” Muazu said.

It would be recalled that some of the residents have on Tuesday staged a protest with the corpses of the victim of the bandits’ attack to the Katsina State government house and Emir of Katsina’s palace to express their grievances over the continuous killings in the area.

