Kane in England squad for Nations League finals

Harry Kane was included in England’s 23-man squad for the Nations League finals announced Monday but Tottenham Hotspur team-mates Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier were both left out.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, has reduced his group from the list of 27 he named earlier this month, with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond also sidelined.

England captain Kane, who has not played since suffering ankle ligament damage in April, was retained by the Southgate on the day he insisted he was “ready” for Spurs’ clash with Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Also Harry Kane is adamant he’s “ready to go” for Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid after returning to full training

The England captain has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the first leg of the quarter-final against Manchester City.

But Kane speaking to reporters on Monday, said: “I feel good. I started to feel my way back with the team at the end of last week.

“There have been no problems so far. For me this week now is to get the fitness as high as possible.”

Kane added: “Then it’s down to the manager. Like I said, I feel good. The manager will assess it and decide whether I’m ready to go or not. But so far, I feel good and ready.”

Meanwhile Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham manager, said: “Harry Kane in the last week, Friday and Saturday, started to be involved in the group, it’s a very positive situation for him.

“We will wait and see how he is progressing in his problem.”