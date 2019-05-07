Kaduna Dry Port will provide stimulus for greater economic development – Amaechi

Kaduna – The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi says the Kaduna Dry Port will greatly provide the needed stimulus for massive economic growth in Kaduna state and the country at large.

The Minister stated this on Tuesday in Kaduna at a ceremony to mark the commencement of cargo delivery by rail to the inland dry port.

The minister was represented at the event by the Director Service of the Ministry, Sani Galadanci.

He noted that the progressive effort of the present administration in rail rehabilitation and construction was aimed at ensuring effective intermodel transport connectivity nationwide.

According to him, the dry ports are transport infrastructure projects promoted by the ministry and Nigeria Shippers Council as part of the solutions to problems faced by hinterland shippers.

The minister explained that the dry port was also to address the problems of inadequate access to sea ports, remove frequent congestion which resulted in the loss of cargo on transit, carnage and accident on the land mode.

He added that the inland ports “not only reduce transport costs but also bring shipping to the door steps of shippers.”

“It will also stimulate economic growth and prosperity,” he said, and called for collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure success.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, said the dry port was functional and goods could be shipped from every part of the world to Kaduna.

“Today’s event has opened a new vista of commercial opportunities not only for Northern businessmen, but also neighbouring countries.”

He noted that it would not only create jobs but also lower the cost of doing business in northern Nigeria as well as lower the cost of agricultural products.

”I am very happy about this because, this day means the end of our comparative disadvantage as a land locked state as this shipment clearly shows that the Kaduna dry port has been recognised as port of destination as well as port of reception of all imports and exports through out the world.

”We are grateful to the ministry of transportation, the shippers council, Inland Container Nigeria Limited and all the regulatory agencies that worked hard to make this possible, ”he said.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment in supporting the venture to make it a success.

“I already directed the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency to reach out to all investors so that we can have more warehouses, storage facilities and factories here.

“We are also sending trade deligation to Niger Republic to draw their attention to the existance of this inland port so that they ship more and more of their goods to this inland port,” the governor said.

“Whatever we need to do to make this venture more successful, I promise you by the grace of God we will do so,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, Hassan Bello explained that the Kaduna inland dry port was granted the approval to operate on May 26, 2015 and was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 4, 2018 to operate as a port of origin and a port of destination.

According to him, the commencemnet of the movement of cargo by rail will no doubt address challenges being faced by importers and exporters and will also guarantee seemless movement of cargo from sea port to Kaduna inland dry port.

He said the gesture would ensure safety of cargo and bring about efficiency and reduction in the cost of transportation.

He noted that the trail would be transporting containers two and from to Kaduna dry port.

“It is hoped that with this flag off, the hinterland and land locked countries boardering Nigerian shippers,will take advantage of the dry port for increased and sustained shipping activities, ”he said.

While calling on investors to utilise the port, he also commended Nigerian Customs Service and CBN for all its support for the dry port.

He further commended the Nigeia railway corporation for its support, adding that two trains per week would bring containers to the dry port

“Most importantly also, taking out export because thats is very important, all containers that come will not leave empty.

“We intend to make this place a centre for export. we are in talk with so many investment agencies, the latest is the Commonwealth Council for Enterprise and Investment who are coming to look at the facilities here.

He urged the railway corporation to be consistent as its services were critical to the success of the dry port operations.(NAN)