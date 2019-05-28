Justice Ministry: Malami steps down, says I recovered N279bn looted funds

..says negotiations on for return of $500m worth of assets in US

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – Following the expiration of the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, Tuesday evening, stepped down.

Malami, officially handed over to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata, in an event that was witnessed by three former AGFs.

Reeling out some of his achievements, Malami disclosed that the Federal Government, under his watch, recovered looted funds to the tune of over N279billion.

He said negotiations are equally underway for the return of $500 Million worth of assets located in the United States, Island of Jersey and France.

He said: “Following negotiations, we were able to finalize and sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between World Bank, Nigeria and Switzerland.

“The MOU sets out the modalities for the early return and transparent management of $322.5Million stolen assets from Switzerland.

” The fund has since been repatriated back to Nigeria and is now being managed by the National Social Investment Office under the supervision of the World Bank. It is aimed to support households who are living below poverty line a cross the country.

“I have also led the Nigerian team in the signing of MOU on the modalities for the return of stolen assets between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

” Negotiations are underway for the return of$500 Million worth of assets located in the United States, Island of Jersey and France;

“The recovery to the Federal Government of Nigeria of over $73 Million as Ordered by the UK Commercial Court being part of the proceeds from the sale of OPL 245 by Malabu Oil and Gas Company to ENI/SHELL.

“The Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation has also recovered the sums of N59,163,029,949.46 (Fifty-Nine Billion, One Hundred and Sixty-three Million, Twenty-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty-Nine Naira, Forty-Six Kobo) and $385,495,900.00 (Three Hundred and Eighty-Five Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Five Thousand, Nine Hundred Dollars) locally;

” Recovery of the total sum of $779,495,900.00 and N59,163,029,949.46 respectively by the Ministry under my watch. On recoveries generally, Ladies and Gentlemen, it may interest you to know that as at 29th May, 2015, the balance in the recovery account of the Federal Government of Nigeria stands at N19,524,490,207B. (N19.5B).

“The balance has geometrically increased to N279,047,318,400B (N279B) as at 22ndNovember, 2017 and counting.

“This represents an increase of 1,329%!

I am glad to say that the Asset Recovery and Management Unit (ARMU) of the Ministry of Justice has played a critical role and has been strategically instrumental to this administration’s aggressive recovery drive and associated successes”.

Malami said he equally initiated policies that would ensure effective decongestion of prisons across the country, as well as policies that would enhance the anti-corruption war.

” In sum, may I humbly state that under my watch, some of the major contributions and achievements of the Federal Ministry of Justice to the Federal Republic of Nigeria include:

“Drafting of Presidential Executive Order Nos. 6 and 8 on the Preservation of Assets Connected with Corruption and Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularisation Scheme (VOARS) respectively. These instruments have uniquely revolutionized the War against corruption in Nigeria.

“In my capacity as the Coordinator of the Implementation of Executive Order No. 6, and working with other Enforcement Authorities such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the Nigerian Immigration among others, I have ensured that assets connected to corruption belonging to anyone subject to corruption related investigation or prosecution are duly protected.

“As regards VOARS, the overall essence of the Scheme is to track, stop and get all illicit financial flows. After several months of serious background work and planning, on 2ndApril 2019, VOARS was unveiled by my Office in collaboration with the Minister of Finance. The Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is currently developing Regulations pursuant to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act for operationalization of the VOARS.

“Modest projection for recoveries for the Government and people of Nigeria the Scheme is 800 Million Euros within the span of 12 months;

“Establishment of a Virtual Automated Case Management System by the Federal Government of Nigeria to integrate Prosecution Data with the existing Prison Information Management System by incorporating an Integrated Biometrics Prisoners Information Technology to fast track Prison Decongestion in Nigeria.

” The contract to implement this Project was awarded by the Federal Executive Council in favour of Messrs Virtusync Limited/Messrs International Records Management Trust following the presentation of a Federal Executive Council (FEC) Memo in that regard by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“It is expected that this Project will bring a holistic improvement in the efficiency of the entire Justice Sector through transparency in detentions, investigations, clarity in prison operations, proper arraignment and speedy discharge of justice. In addition, it will bring about transparency in the prison population at a glance, prevent the incident of “ghost prisoners” and help the government to accurately budget annually;

” On going effective decongestion of Nigeria Prisons pursuant to the activities of the Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion headed by the Honourable Chief Judge of the FCT High Court. I inaugurated this Committee on 31stOctober 2017 pursuant to the FEC directive EC (2017) 131.

“The Committee has since its inauguration visited and appraised thirty-two (32) prisons in fourteen (14) States of the Federation. A total number of Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty (3,740),have so far been released during these visits via payment of fines for convicts for minor offences with the option of fine who are unable to pay the fines, general review of peculiar cases and advocacy overtures to relevant authorities

“Design of Broad Policy Framework inter alia for improving the Judicial Process and Access to Justice such as:(i) assessment of criminal cases that were being prosecuted by lay police Prosecutors before the enactment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015;

” Establishment of Justice Sector Reform Committees in about twenty-six States of the Federation,and (iii) provision of Sentencing Guidelines for Judicial Officers;

“Facilitating International and National Cooperation in the Recovery of Stolen Assets; Open Government Partnership (OGP) Initiatives,Anti-Corruption Law/Policy and Electoral Law Reforms. For instance, the FEC in consideration of Memorandum EC (2017) 143 as presented by my humble self approved the adoption and implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and directed the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to come up with a robust implementation plan.

” In carrying out the directive, we have established a Secretariat in the Ministry for the implementation of the Strategy; in addition, an inter-agency technical committee has been constituted to drive the implementation of the Plan.The Federal Ministry of Justice under my watch has consequently released the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Framework for collaboration by all the relevant agencies.

“The Strategy Framework which revolves around five pillars as follows: (a) prevention of corruption, (b) public enlightenment, (c) campaign for ethical reorientation, (d) enforcement and sanctions and (e) recovery of proceeds of corruption, is inter alia designed to identify and close existing gaps in the anti-corruption initiatives currently in place in Nigeria, and emphasize the institutionalization of result-based systems and structures as well as appropriate incentives for increasing and sustaining citizens’ anti-corruption crusade;

” Ensuring the effective implementation of preventive anti-corruption policies such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Bank Verification Number (BVN), unprecedented implementation of the Code of Conduct Legislations and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“Whilst some of the above did not originate with the current government, we have nevertheless given life to same through effective implementation”, he added.

The former AGFs at the handover ceremony were Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, Michael Andoakaa, SAN and Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN.

Other dignitaries included the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, Pastor Tunde Bakare, among others.