Justice Bulkachuwa not indicted by DSS – Official

Abuja – The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it indicted Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, Chairman, Presidential Election Tribunal, for bribery and corruption.

Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, in reaction to reports of such indictment of the judge by DSS.

He urged the public to disregard the report, saying it only excited the imagination of the authors.

Afunanya said that described the report as “unfortunate”, adding that it falsehood, whose being taken to the public was unethical.

He said the service had commenced a detailed investigation into the controversies surrounding the publication.

The spokesman advised politicians to be law-abiding and respect the process of litigations regarding the activities of the tribunal “and leave the service alone”.

He said that the service would continue to collaborate with the media as strategic partners in nation-building.

Afunanya also admonishes media practitioners to be law-abiding and professional in the execution of their responsibility.

He warned mischief makers causing disaffection in the polity to desist from such acts as the full weight of the law would be visited on them.

“The DSS remains unwavering in providing the enabling environment for the pursuit of legitimate aspirations by well-meaning and law-abiding members of the populace.” (NAN)