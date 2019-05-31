Just in: Oyo State Govt proscribes NURTW, takes over all motor parks

The Oyo State Government has proscribed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and taken over the control of all motor parks in the state.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Ibadan, Chief Bisi Ilaka, disclosed this on Friday during a news conference at the Executive Chambers of the governor’s office in Ibadan.

According to Ilaka, the state government took the decision after deliberation with stakeholders.

He said all motor parks in the state had been taken over by the state government with immediate effect.

He said, “While appreciating the good people of Oyo State for your steadfastness overtime and support for our administration, I want to reiterate our stand on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity in our state in order to engender commercial and human development.

“After today’s deliberation with Security stakeholders meeting involving security chiefs and Government, we have resolved to proscribe the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) until further notice.

“All activities of the Union remain illegal henceforth and we urge the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation, as combined security task force in every community of the state, have been charged to take control and maintain peace and order.

“To this end, all parks in the state have been taken over by the state government with immediate effect.”

Ilaka said that the security task force in every community had been charged to take control of the area and maintain peace and order.

The two factions of the union have been at loggerheads since Wednesday, after the inauguration of Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The factions have been disturbing public peace over leadership of the union in the state.