Just in: Kidnappers of Christian choristers in Kaduna demand N10 Million

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

Kidnappers of 15 choristers abducted in a church in Kaduna state last Saturday have allegedly demanded a ransom of N10 Million from leaders of the church as well as family members of the victims.

Vanguard had earlier learnt that negotiation is still ongoing and no amount has been offered by families of the kidnap victims.

But a security source in the state informed Vanguard that “we are keeping tabs on the incident and aware that a ransom of N10 Million has been demanded.”

The source, however, decline to make further comments because of the sensitive nature of the case.

It will be recalled that the kidnappers killed one person and abducted 13 others in different parts of Kaduna state last Saturday .

Among those kidnapped were a pastor and his daughter as well as eleven other persons who were kidnapped during a choir rehearsal at ECWA Church, Dankade.