Journalists task on SDGs reporting

By Elizabeth Uwandu

African media comprised of 40 journalists, photo-journalists and media entrepreneurs,have been advised to improve on their reportage of sustainable development goals , SDGs through the infusion of creativity, imagination, photography and dynamism.

Gathered at this year’s African Media Storytelling Conference, AMSC themed, “Storytelling : implementing, innovative approach in achieving the SDGs goals, “ the convener, Mr Stephen Oguntoyin, founder of TalkVillage and the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Alarinka, said journalists needed to develop the skill of narration in telling stories gear toward the implementation and the actualization of sustainable development goals, SDGs in Africa.

At the three days event that ran between 24-26 April, and held at 7UP Island, Illagbe, Ambassador Oguntoyin said ,“For every experience, there must be a description. That is why it is important for us as journalists and creative individuals to tell our own stories in compelling ways.

“Telling our stories with focus on SDGs, goals such: Goal 5- Quality Education; Goal 6- Clean water and Sanitation; and Goal 13- Climate Change , among others will enable Africa and indeed Nigeria come out from the shackles of ignorance, and under-development.

“And for you to develop your skills, you need these nuggets in telling great stories that will propel the actualization of SDGs. These included: To create your world; create your own niche ( there are several topical issues regarding SDGs) ; create and look for platforms; offshoot platforms; create innovations and design projects; Design approaches on telling your stories digitally ; design your network as it defines your network; at the end set your outcome.” AMSC convener stated.

On his part, Mr Jide Jinadu, the Camp Commandant, and a physical trainer explore on the need for those in the creative industry to shun fear and seek for the next step.” For every profession, there is always the next step. So you must remove fear.”

Julie Mogbo , Executive Director, Mynursestory.tv and one of the speakers had a therapeutic session with the participants on the power of imagination. She started her interaction with these questions. ” What is your imagination? What is your current reality? And where do you deserve to ? if you can imagine it, believe it, you act on it.” She said.

While Nelson Owoicho, Freelance journalist, United Nations Children Emergency Fund, UNICEF, reiterated the need for journalists to avail themselves of opportunities in telling SDGs stories, noting that more issues needed to be addressed, Mr Shola Animashaun, CEO, Shola Animashaun Photo Academy (SAPA), added that beyond the quest for reporting was the need to have knowledge.

The conference also saw the delegated divided into three groups to discuss and develop stories ideas on these SDGs: Goal 5- Quality Education; Goal 6- Clean water and Sanitation and Goal 13- Climate Change.

In addition, the delegates that sailed on water to 7UP Island, Illagbe took turns to share share their boomerang experiences. For a conference initially slated for 7up Island, only to be shifted to Inagbe Grand Resort. They eventually ended up in 7up Island after been denied access due to misunderstanding.

For most of them, voyaging the sea in the thigh of the night become the dotted lines to the power of concentration, imagination and actualization of the big picture.