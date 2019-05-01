Jonathan, others storm South-Africa to monitor elections

By Nwafor Sunday

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has arrived Johannesburg, South-Africa, to lead the election observation mission of the Electoral Institute for sustainable Democracy in Africa, EISA, to South Africa’s national and provincial elections.

In his tweet, Jonathan said, “I arrived Johannesburg early this morning to lead the Election Observation Mission of the @EISAfrica to South Africa’s national and provincial elections.

Elections: New commissioner of police deployed to Benue

Democracy has indeed turned the corner in Africa with many nations holding periodic and peaceful elections which put in the hands of the people the power to choose their leaders.”