Jonathan hails Dickson on education

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has hailed the efforts of the Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson in educational development saying he has surpassed expectations.

Dr. Jonathan who gave the commendation at the launch of the Bayelsa Education Development Trust Fund in Yenagoa, noted that the governor’s decision to deploy the tool of education to the development and emancipation of the society was the right way to go.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei quoted the former president as saying that the initiative and the landmark achievements of the governor would outlive his eight years as it’s been backed by law.

Dr. Jonathan who said the efforts of the present administration was in line with his educational policy to wrest the Bayelsa child from the claws of illiteracy when he was governor in 2006, noted that Education Development Trust would drastically change the story of Bayelsa as stare that was once listed among disadvantaged states,

His words:” I appreciate what Governor Dickson is doing regarding education. We all know that the only way you liberate and uplift a people is through education. From where I started as a child, if I didn’t go to school nobody would have known me outside my village, but today, l’m known all over the world because I was able to go to school. So supporting education is key.

“Governor Dickson has done much higher than I projected in 2006, in terms of expansion of educational work. Today, let me also thank Governor Dickson for this initiative because most problems we have in governance is not scarcity of good ideas but how will that endure?

Speaking, Governor Seriake Dickson said his administration viewed investment in the education sector not as a burden but as a responsibility because of its far reaching impact on society.