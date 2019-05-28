Join hands with Gov Ishaku to move Taraba forward, Transition Committee tells opposition parties 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—The transition committee in Taraba sate has called on politicians in opposition parties who lost in the last gubernatorial elections, to eschew bitterness and offer useful suggestions that will move the state forward for the next four years of Governor Darius Ishaku’s administration.

Governor Ishaku won reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the gubernatorial election.

Chairman of the state transition committee, Idris Waziri who spoke at a briefing on Tuesday at the government house in Jalingo, told them to act as patriots who want the best for Taraba.

He said “God gives power to whom he wishes and only one person can be the Governor of Taraba at a time.

“Political parties are mere platforms for the purposes of contesting elections and now that elections are over, I want to appeal to all politicians to support the governor for the good of Taraba.”

Waziri, who is a former Minister of Commerce also explained that the committee has recommended that more premium be given to Security, Agriculture, Education and Technology in governor Ishaku’s second tenure, after an appraisal of the first four years of his administration.

According to him, “Agricultural remains the main stay of the state’s economy and we recommended that more attention should be given to this sector.

“While security remains very paramount for meaningful development, we feel that the education and Information Technology sector should also be boosted to keep the state at par with others in terms of civilization and technological advancement.

The ex-minister who also described Taraba as a mini Nigeria, urged all tribes in the state to live in peace for the good of both the government and its citizens.

He said “we should say no to violence and never again take up arms against one another. All citizens of Taraba should join hands with the Governor to move the state forward.”