Johnson’s death untimely and painful, says PENGASSAN

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has confirmed the death of its President, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, who died in the early hours of Friday.

Also President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the passing away of the President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson on Friday.

Johnson’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Association’s National Executive Council (NEC), Central Working Committee (CWC) and signed Lumumba Okugbawa, the Deputy President and Frank Esanubi General Secretary of PENGASSAN

PENGASSAN said “We announce the untimely and painful death of Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, President PENGASSAN in the early hours of Friday 31st May 2019 at National Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

“Late Comrade F. O. Johnson until his passing on was a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and was on the final lap of his eventful and transformational six years tenure as President PENGASSAN, having been elected to that position in June 2014 and re-elected in 2017.

“Comrade Johnson will be remembered by his comrades, co-workers, family, and friends for being thoughtful, humorous, compassionate and transparent as he touched the lives of so many and was the very embodiment of strength, patience, and perseverance.

“These attributes propelled him to develop a deep connection with nature, zest for life and the total transformation of PENGASSAN National Secretariat and initiating the e-library and Events Resources Centres in all of our Zonal offices.

“His joyous laughter and giving spirit will forever be ingrained in our memories. Burial rites will be communicated to the general public as soon as we receive information from the family.”

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, joined PENGASSAN and all labour unions in the country in mourning the deceased, whom he described as a ”visionary leader”.

The President affirmed that Johnson’s good nature, understanding and forthrightness had helped in improving the welfare of workers, and contributed immensely to the stability witnessed in the oil sector.

He added that Johnson’s broadmindedness and generosity of spirit by always putting the nation first before all pecuniary gains and his wise and considerate positions in negotiations helped to ease relationship and smooth operations in the oil sector between employers and workers.

According to him, the labour leader’s demise is a collective loss to his family, labour movement and the entire nation.

The President, therefore, urged all his loved ones to find solace in the legacy of sacrifice, diligence and patriotism he left behind, especially in speaking up for the voiceless and underprivileged.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family