Jim Iyke enjoys bullying me – Ini Edo

By Rotimi Agbana and Tolulope Abereoje

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has evaluated her journey so far in the movie-making craft.

While recounting the many circumstances that culminated in her eventual success as a Nollywood movie star, the pretty screen diva revealed that though Jim Iyke enjoys bullying her, she has enjoyed every moment working with him.

“Sober reflection of how far God has brought me. I was just a young girl who loved to act, never envisaged my passion would bring me this far. The journey, the trials, failures, mistakes, tribulations gave me the consistency and the staying power (still becoming).

Allow yourself grow through the process, instant success is not sustainable. Follow your passion and not the trend in choosing a career. Be patient and be teachable, keep your head down and allow your work speak for you because pride goes before a fall. Above all, I pray for the understanding and wisdom to manage that which is given to us as the ultimate gift.

The Cat- the movie Muna Obekwe of blessed memories was always a delight working with him and of course my big bro Jim Iyke, who always enjoyed bullying me till date. Well, now I’m a grown woman”, she said.