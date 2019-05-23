It’s time for Nigerians to feel my brand of music — Pa Brymo

By Rotimi Agbana and Tolulope Abereoje

Lagos-born Benin bred afro-pop music sensation, Agbede Ighodaro Precious, a.k.a Pa Brymo is fully prepared to storm the Nigerian music scene with the release of his debut single titled ‘Feel me’, featuring self-styled ‘Otunba Lamba’, Slimcase.

Talking about his new song in a chat with E-Daily, the Woke Entertainment signed singer who discovered his music talent at an early stage of his life, and is greatly inspired by the likes of Wizkid, Meek Mill among other top artistes explained the inspiration behind the song.

“I felt it was time for the world to feel my potentials and hear from me because I’ve been on the ground for a while. I felt it was time to give my fans something to feel”, he said.

Speaking on his decision to feature Slimcase on the song, he said; “I feel Slimcase’s energetic moves and his talent is actually raw.”

He added that contrary to popular belief, Slimcase cannot steal his shine on the song.

“I don’t think he would steal my shine. We both vibe separately”, he noted.

According to Pa Brymo, the song which was produced by Cracker and the video directed by Stanz visuals, is guaranteed to keep his fans dancing on their feet.