It’s grave sin to compare Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Miyetti Allah — begbu

By Anayo Okoli

Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr Chuks Ibegbu, has faulted the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, for saying that Miyetti Allah is a socio-cultural group like Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ibegbu insisted the two groups could never be compared as they have no similarity whatsoever, saying there was no basis to compare them.

According to Ibegbu, it was a shock for Garba Shehu to compare Miyetti Allah with Ohanaeze or Afenifere, pointing out that Afenifere and Ohanaeze could only be compared to Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, the umbrella group for the Northern people.

In a statement, Ibegbu said: “Garba Shehu committed a grave sin by such comparison between peace and pieces. Ohanaeze and Afenifere represent peace and Miyetti Allah represents pieces.

“It is like comparing the Vatican to Afghanistan,” he added, urging Garba to stop deceiving the public with wrong information.

“How can a group that encourages, supports, claps for and prods killers and terrorists be compared with Ohanaeze Ndigbo or Afenifere,” Ibegbu wondered, and insisted that Garba Shehu must render an apology to Ohanaeze and Afenifere for what he described as “verbal mismanagement”.

On the controversial N100 billion allegedly given to Miyetti Allah, Ibegbu said if it was true that “the herdsmen were given one hundred billion Naira, then the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB; Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB; area boys, Niger Delta militants, Bakassi militants, Boko Haram, Shi’ites and hoodlums in Nigeria should also be paid to fight insecurity in the country.”