It’s family affair, says woman whose husband’s been raping daughter for 8 years

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele—The Police in Sapele, Delta State, are currently on the trail of a 42-year-old man, Mr. Emmanuel Oziegbe, who is said to have been raping his 16 years old stepdaughter (names withheld) for the past eight years.

However, shocking everyone, his wife, the girl’s mother, said it was a family affair and asked the Police to hands-off the matter.

A family source, who craved anonymity, told Vanguard that “Emmanuel has been sleeping with the girl since she was eight. The stepfather was fond of threatening her with death each time he slept with her.

“Trouble started on Friday when Emmanuel invited his stepdaughter to a cosy hotel, unknown to him that those aware of his incestuous affair had laid an ambush for him.

“After booking into the guest house with the 16 years old stepdaughter, we stormed the hotel and caught him naked.”

Although the source said Emmanuel could not be arrested on that day, a human rights group, Behind Bars, led by Harrison Gwamnishu, assisted by the Police stormed his house yesterday to effect his arrest, “but Oziegbe was assisted by his wife and son to escape through the ceiling.

However, the wife of the accused shocked everyone when she admitted that she had collected money from her husband, asking the Police to hands-off the case.

She said: “This is a family issue and we have resolved the issue.

“My husband has given me money to settle the issue at the village, so the Police should hands-off.”