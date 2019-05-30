Israeli govt, FG team up to fight fake drugs

By Chioma Obinna

To end production and distribution of sub-standard drugs in Nigeria, the Federal Government through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria, are building capacity of Nigerians on serialisation of products and pharmcovigilance.

Speaking during the opening of a capacity workshop yesterday in Lagos, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye said the partnership between the two countries would help address the concerns of substandard and falsified medicines and strengthen pharmacovigilance activities in the country.

Adeyeye reiterated that for medicines to be manufactured, imported, distributed and sold in Nigeria, they must be registered with NAFDAC.

She directed that all pharmaceutical companies that are desirous of marketing their products in Nigeria to take urgent steps to register them as it will not only ensure compliance with the agency’s regulations but also facilitate their importation, distribution and sales in Nigeria.

“I urge all participants to participate actively and to apply the knowledge gained here in minimizing the incidence of sub-standard and falsified products and to also improve pharmacovigilance activities in the country,” she said.

Representing the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel, Ambassador Ben- Shoshan, explained that the collaboration was to share knowledge that would aide development between the two countries.

“We didn’t start yesterday, for many years we have been working together. This is my first time in Lagos and wouldn’t have happened without the efforts of the DG NAFDAC. I want to thank you for the cooperation with us for the sake of is real and Nigeria. I admire what NAFDAC has been doing on quality management,” he stated.

On his part, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris said minimising the incidence of sub-standard drugs was a another way to attaining universal health coverage as well as ensure that Nigerians have access to quality healthcare.

“The essence of this meeting is the collaboration of the federal government through NAFDAC and the pharmaceutical company, Teva, is basically building capacity in the context of drugs that are brought in and safety of the drugs to people who take them. It’s essential that we also look at it from the perspective of public health because it’s everybody’s business and the pharmaceutical companies also have a role to play in public health,” he added.