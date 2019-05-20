IRI laments poor political women’s involvement in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – The International Republican Institute, IRI has lamented poor political involvement of women in policy formulation and governance in Bauchi State.

In a workshop tagged “Women Engagement on Strategic Advocacy” on Monday in Bauchi, the State Coordinator, Amina Aliyu, during her presentation “Review of Women’s Participation in 2019 Elections in Bauchi State” said women are not being carried along in the scheme of things, especially in policy formulation and appointment of women to influential offices.

She explained that when women are left behind in governance, they will benefit the least because the policies and programmes of the government might not reflect their needs.

“In the just concluded 2019 elections, only 35 percent of women voted, down from 55 percent that was recorded in 2015. A lot of reasons were given for the low turnout of women, but nothing would suffice for why women should not participate fully in politics, because they are at the receiving end of non-women-friendly policies.

“Right now, there are no women representatives in the state; from the office of the governor down to the office of a councillor. And, this is dangerous, because women’s needs might not be reflected in the policies and programmes of the government,” she lamented.

She appealed to the Governor-elect to consider women when forming his cabinet while encouraging women to be more involved in politics.

“We are appealing to the Governor and party leaders to appoint women into influential positions so that they can be stakeholders in matters that directly affect them. Women should also increase their participation in politics because it’s only through their involvement that they can stand to be counted,” she added.

Objectives the Summit include; review of women’s participation in 2019 elections, identification of challenges and solutions for women’s political participation and development of charter of demand for women’s inclusion.