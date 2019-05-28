IPOB sit at home : Anyone molesting traders, residents‘ll be arrested – police

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA – The Abia State Police Command, has warned that it will arrest and prosecute anyone found molesting traders and residents in the state over the sit at home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr. Ene Okon, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard, assured that the Command is fully prepared to arrest any individual or group who may want to disturb the peace of the state.

He described IPOB as an illegal organization which has no right to order residents to sit at home and urged residents to go about their businesses without fear of molestation, stressing that the Police in the state has the capacity to avert any break down of law and order.

“I assure all residents of the state to go about their businesses without fear. Anyone found harassing residents over the order of an illegal and outlawed organization like IPOB will be arrested and prosecuted. I assure residents of their safety. The Police in Abia State have the capacity to avert any breakdown of law and order,” the CP said.

Meanwhile, several teams of soldiers and policemen have been patrolling the streets of the city.