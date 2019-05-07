IPI Solutions launches Tucana to solve web host difficulties

IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, an IT company with expertise in digital transformation, cyber security and advisory consulting, has officially launched a new web hosting platform – Tucana, aimed at solving difficulties and simplifying the processes associated with a web host.

“Tucana NG is a domain sales and web hosting platform, first of it kind in Nigeria. Launched primarily to drive businesses and encourage people to have an online presence.

Tucana was built as a result of the observation in the tech industry in Nigeria, which is so disorganized that people host in different places, especially outside the country, and users’ complaints usually on constant down-time and poor customer support” says CEO of IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, Mr. Adamu Garba.

“IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited is a 1-Tier CSP Microsoft Partner, over a long period of time has built an industry practice around data center solutions which entails hosting for different applications at the enterprise level. We then saw the need to develop a product that will give this enterprise experience to small businesses,” he stated.

In Nigeria, one of the major challenges users encounter is lack of effective 24/7 technical support.

IPI Solutions has a proven track record of more than 10 years in delivering enterprise level support to customers, which will extend to Tucana users.

Therefore, users will have 24/7×365 billing and technical support via live chat, emails and telephone calls.

Tucana is designed to be the fastest, reliable and most secure web host in Africa, Nigeria particularly. The replication site, Microsoft Azure is the largest server in the world with more than 140 data centers globally and a presence in each continent of the world. Hence, websites hosted on Tucana have 99.9% uptime.

In a bid to resolve the traffic within the Nigerian airspace, Tucana has chosen its primary extension to be .NG.

“This is because we want the traffic to be regulated in Nigeria. One of the ways we want to accomplish this is by hosting DNS server ourselves. We also have accreditation with NIRA as one of the .NG premium providers which as a result, makes our domain cheaper” he says. Although, the host of the entire platform is Azure, the traffic and all the information that traverses over the network is resolving the DNS, the domain host and the content in given pool. This is to give a uniquely Nigerian experience to the global and globally experience back to Nigeria with a standard industry practice,” he further explains.

As it appears, business owners want to have a brand identity online with little cost and less technicalities.

Bearing this in mind, the interface has been made easy and friendly, so that users with little technical knowledge can find their way around the platform and tech professionals can get their job done faster.

Vanguard