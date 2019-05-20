Investigate, track NASS financial status, legislative aides beg NFIU

By Prince Okafor

A group under the aegis of Concerned Legislative Aides, yesterday, called on Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, to investigate and track the movement of monies from their account by Clerk of the National Assembly.

The legislative aides had earlier on November 19, 2019, petitioned Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alleging criminal diversion of their entitlements and allowances.

In a fresh petition addressed to NFIU, signed by Chuba Onita and others, the aides said: “The Concerned Legislative Aides of the 8th NASS humbly request the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit to investigate and track the movement of monies from the account of legislative aides by Clerk to the NASS, Alhaji Sani Omolori, and the presiding officers of the NASS, Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara.

“It is imperative to inform you, that we have previously written a petition concerning the criminal diversion of our legitimate entitlements and allowances by the Clerk and presiding officer of the 8th National Assembly to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on November 19, 2018.

“The said petition was duly copied to the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Inspector General of Police, Director General of Department of State Service, DSS, and Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.”