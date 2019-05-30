Intelligence-led policing: More equipment on the way for Nigeria Police

The Nigeria Police Force says it is in the process of acquiring more sophisticated equipment that will enable it shift completely from manual policing to intelligence-led policing.

The Assistant Inspector -General of Police in charge of Zone 8, Mr Moses Jitoboh, disclosed this on Thursday while on an official visit to the Kogi State Police Command headquarters in Lokoja.

He said that improved welfare package that would motivate officers and men to greater performance was also being worked out.

Jitoboh insisted that the current wave of crimes pervading the country was not beyond the control of the police, saying with modern equipment and motivation, the force will triumph.

He, however, charged officers and men to be disciplined and professional in the discharge of their duties.

The AIG also admonished them to make themselves more accessible to members of the public so as to gain their confidence and trust.

He reminded them of the efforts being made to entrench community policing in the security architecture of the police.

Jitoboh urged the personnel to work consciously to correct the wrong impression and doubt about the police in the minds of members of the public.

He commended the officers and men of the command for giving good account of themselves in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes.

The Zone 8 police comprises Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti State police commands.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state police Commissioner, Mr Hakeem Busari, said that security issues in the state include kidnapping, armed robbery, farmers-herdsmen clashes, communal crisis and land dispute, among others.

According to him, major constraints of the command are inadequate personnel, inadequate communication equipment, shortage of arms, ammunition and riot equipment, lack of operational vehicles and shortage of accomodation for personnel.

In spite of these challenges, Busari said that the command had been waging successful war against criminals in all parts of the state.

He said that “Operation Puff Adder” which was launched in the state recently had led to the arrest of 111 criminals.

These, he said, include 30 suspected kidnappers, 30 suspected armed bandits, two car snatchers and 49 other criminals.

He said that six AK47 rifles, five pump action and six locally-made pistols were among items recovered from the suspects.

Other items recovered, according to him, include one beretta pistol, two single-barrel guns, one revolver pistol, three locally-made double barrel guns, two cars and two motorcycles.