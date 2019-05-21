Insurgency: Weaponry arrives for Nigerian Army in Jumbo cargo aircraft

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA—Following the arrival of a Cargo aircraft, a Jumbo 747 from Slovakia, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, the Nigerian Army is set to take delivery of modern and sophisticated weaponry meant to address the security challenges plaguing the nation.

Though the Army authorities were silent on the types of arms and ammunition, sources disclosed that they include long-range artillery weapons, latest arms and ammunition for infantry ground operations and weapons for Special Forces to enable them conduct night and suicide offensives.

A senior Army officer who confided with Vanguard informed that the long-awaited weapons were ordered by the federal government to boost the ongoing war on terrorism and the increasing sophistication of armed bandits who now embark on surprise raids on communities in the North West.

While noting that other modern warfighting equipment would be brought into the country for the army in due course, the source said other military hardware to support fighting troops like night vision equipment, bomb detector machines, landmines demobilizes and interceptors as well as tracking equipment were inclusive.

The Nigerian Army is involved in several operations including Operation Lafiya Dole, Hard Strike, Whirl Stroke, Sharan Daji, Yancin Tafki among many others.

Towards boosting troops fighting capability and morale, the federal government recently received the consent of the National Assembly to withdraw $1billion dollars for the procurement of arms, ammunition and other military equipment for the armed forces and other security agencies to fight insecurity in the country.

Security challenges, particularly violent crimes of armed banditry attacks, herdsmen killings, deadly kidnappings, armed robbery and abductions especially in the North, have since become the other of the day making the citizenry to wonder if the government is overwhelmed.

On hand to receive the weapons at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was Brigadier-General Robert Aiyenigba, Head Nigerian Army Operations Monitoring Team, at Army headquarters.

