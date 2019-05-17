Insurgency: CAS restates commitments to improve personnel welfare

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar has reiterated the commitment of the service to providing modern equipment and improving the welfare of personnel to produce a result in the counter-insurgency operations.

Abubakar gave the assurance on Friday at the inauguration of a newly constructed aircraft hangar at the 105 Composite Command, Maiduguri.

Abubakar, represented by AVM Musa Ibrahim, Chief of Aircraft Engineering, said that the Force was determined to succeed in the fight against insurgents.

He said the hangar was designed in a way as to ensure that aircraft and equipment were sheltered properly and protected against damage by weather conditions.

He urged personnel of the Force to remain focused as they had been provided with the enabling environment needed for the effective discharge of their duties.

“We must not be distracted by self-centred individuals who do not wish our nation well.

“I urge you to remain patriotic and loyal to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, who is working tirelessly to ensure and secure a prosperous Nigeria.

“We should continue to work for security and unity of the nation, in line with provisions of the constitution.

“Much as we have sacrificed, let us be propelled by the support and goodwill of Nigerians to do more for our nation; our loyalty and service to the nation must always be our motivation,” he said.

While commending the president for his support, Abubakar called on the personnel to ensure effective utilisation of the hangar facilities.

In his remarks, the Task Force Commander, AVM James Gwani, lauded Abubakar for spear-heading the execution of viable projects at the command.

Gwani pleaded the commitment of personnel to ensuring a successful outing in the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.