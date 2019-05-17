Instrumentalists find it difficult to survive in Nigeria — Fiokee

Having successfully built a unique brand working with top music brands, popular Nigerian guitarist, Ifiok Effanga, a.k.a Fiokee, began putting out personal projects and he is stopping at nothing to transform his brand into a household name.

Speaking with Showtime, during the week, he lamented the difficulties instrumentalists face in the Nigerian music industry.

“In this part of the world it’s very difficult to survive as an instrumentalist except you have the grace of God. I thank God for his grace to be a celebrated Guitarist in an industry where even the sings are struggling. It’s huge for me and being the 1st Guitarist to break into hip hop platform and Afro-beat. It’s a very difficult industry for instrumentalists because people used to pay attention to only artistes and producers but I believe it will get better. That’s why I’m fighting hard to make sure that our part of the industry is recognized. Thank God it’s gradually getting people’s attention”, he said.

Fiokee, whose latest song, ‘Dumebi’, featuring Davido and Peruzzi is currently enjoying massive airplay, explained why among many other top music brands, he chose the DMW music acts to feature on his song.

“I love the combination of Davido and Peruzzi, it’s a perfect duo. It was a great idea bringing them together to make this beautiful record. Davido has a very strong brand power and Peruzzi was also a plus because he’s the rave of the moment too. So I can’t argue they both made it happen. They both were the perfect artistes for the song”, he noted.

On how he turned out to become the most sought after guitarist in the music industry, he said; “I always visualize where I want to be at a certain level in life. I put it into work; I created a unique brand name, Fiokee. I crafted/designed the way I wanted my guitar to sound like. I wanted to be a unique Guitarist and I started sounding like myself rather than sounding like someone. That stood me out.”