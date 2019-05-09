Insecurity: You must do much more to secure Nigerians, Buhari directs Security agents

as Navy boss says kidnappings ‘ve reduced

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed security agencies in the country to double their efforts in making sure that Nigerians are more secured.

President Buhari gave the directive after meeting behind closed doors with heads of security agencies in the country at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas said that the number of kidnappings across the country has dropped.

He said that he and the other security chiefs at the meeting briefed the President on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of the development.

He said the President directed them to ensure that security agencies “do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed.”

On kidnappings that have been on the increase, the Navy chief recalled that during the last Security Council meeting, the Inspector-General of Police was directed to ensure and consequently various operations were set up.

He said, “‘Puff Adder’ was one of the strategies. With the set up of that operation there has been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings. What normally would attract attention is when a key person in government perhaps is kidnapped.

“On the whole, the number of kidnappings has dropped and generally I think the security situation is improving.”

On the kidnapped District Head of Daura, the President’s home town, Ekwe-Ibas said that “serious efforts are being made, key suspects have been arrested and it is hoped that in a short while, those behind the heinous crime will be brought to book.”

The district head is also the father-in-law of the President’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

Other security chiefs at the meeting with Buhari were Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai and the Director of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar were represented.

Also present were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of Security Service, Yusuf Bichi; Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu; the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulraman Danbazzau, and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali.