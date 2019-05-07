Insecurity: We have shortage of funds, inadequate equipment, personnel, IGP tells the Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FOR two and half hours yesterday, Senators drilled the Acting Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu at the hallowed chamber.

At the closed door session, IGP Adamu told the Senators that major problems confronting the Police Force were shortage of funds, equipment and inadequate personnel that are required tk carry out the job.

According to him, if these are available, problem of insecurity that was at the moment confronting the country, would be nipped in the bud.

The IGP who entered the hallowed Chamber at 11.25am, and soon after he entered, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki called on the Clerk of the Senate Nelson Ayewor to clear the gallery for the session to commence, just as he immediately started the closed door session with the Senators on the security situation in the country.

The meeting was designed to enable the Acting IGP brief the Senate on how to nip in the bud, the raging state of insecurity in virtually all parts of the country.

The Senators also wanted to know what was responsible for the inability of security agencies, especially the police to end the menace.

Worried by the level of banditry and increasing cases of kidnapping across the country, the Senate had last week summoned the acting IGP Muhammad Adamu to appear before it at plenary yesterday.

The Senate has asked the IGP to appear and brief it on the rising wave of insecurity, banditry and kidnapping in the country, especially in the northern part of the country.

According to the Senate, the appearance would enable the Inspector General of Police touch on very salient and germane issues as regards insecurity, spate of banditry and kidnappings with a view to finding lasting solution to the problems.

The Senate took the decision when it condemned in very strong terms, the gruesome killing of a 29-year-old Briton, Faye Mooney and another Nigerian and the abduction of three others on Friday, 19th of April 2019.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion entitled, “Senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by Armed Bandits.” sponsored by Senator Shehu Sani, PRP, Kaduna Central.

The motion was co- sponsored by Senator Joshua Dariye who is presently in Prison and 108 Senators.

Speaking with Journalists after the meeting, the IGP, Adamu who assured that the Police was reviewing its strategies to mitigate the security challenges in the country.

According to him, the Senate agreed to support the police in every areas to do their job, just as he said that ” policing is dynamic as ultimatum cannot be given on tackling of any crime.”

The IGP said: “We discussed the issue of insecurity within the country and we have expanded a lot of strategies that we put in place that is working.

“And we have reviewed the strategies in order to mitigate some of the challenges that emerge, again, they have appreciated what we presented and also they gave suggestions on how to enhance the strategy that we are deploying.

“They have agree to support us in every aspect, every area that we need in order to do our job to make the country safe.

“Policing is dynamic and you cannot give ultimatum to deal with a crime.

“The number of personnel we have can never be enough and the government is doing its best and every year, we are recruiting more policemen.

“This year we have about 10,000 again to recruit. At least the number is growing. Very soon we will meet up with the required number that is needed for us to deploy to fight crime very effectively.”

Speaking on the alleged rape of some arrested social sex workers by policemen, the acting IGP said that the force would set up a panel to investigate and anybody caught and proven to have done anything to do with that, would face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, speaking after the closed door session when the Senate resumed plenary, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said that they deliberated on banditry, robbery, terrorists activities and other security challenges in the country.

Saraki however appreciated the Police efforts aimed at ameliorating the situation and challenges of insecurity, even as he stressed that the IGP promised to address areas that have to do with discipline of officers that have been found wanting.

According to the Senate President, Adamu assured that efforts would be made on the problem of security, especially with regard to the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and also on the area of intelligence and security.

The Senate has however assured of its commitment towards addressing the issues

of insecurity, adding that as lawmakers, they were prepared to give adequate funding that was required in order to make the Police combat the unnecessary threats to our security.

Earlier before the Acting IGP’s encounter with the Senate in closed door session, Senator Babajide Omoworare ( APC Osun East), had through order 43 of the Senate rules, commended the Police for rescuing the abducted OAU Professor.

According to him, he brought the good news to the hearing of the Senate as strong indication that the Police and other security agencies, are rising up to the challenge.