Insecurity: Synergy among security agencies in Sokoto state is yielding positive results

…as troops on Joint Operations nab 22 Criminals

The increased synergy between 8 Division Nigerian Army and sister security agencies in Sokoto state is yielding positive results in the fight against armed banditry and other forms of insecurities, especially in Sokoto State.

The reinvigorated approach of joint operations in the state has so far resulted in the arrest of 22 criminals between the 19th and 21st of May 2019, for various offences ranging from armed robbery, banditry, possession and trafficking in hard drugs, and illegal possession of firearms amongst others.

For instance, on 21st may 2019, a joint patrol team comprising of troops of 8 Division and other security agencies based on credible information conducted a Cordon and Search operation in Gidan Dere Bypass area and apprehended a suspected drug peddler who in turn, led the troops to the hideout of a notorious drug kingpin at Kofar Kware area of the city. After a diligent search conducted on the premises, the following items were discovered:

Also read:

10 x laptops 22 x different parcel sizes of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Similarly, based on intelligence report, another cordon and search operation was equally conducted same day at Nakasari Barebare area of the metropolis and this led to the arrest of a suspected drug baron.

Earlier on 19th May 2019, a joint patrol team on patrol in Sokoto metropolis busted a notorious armed robbery gang led by one Zayyanu aka ‘Dankane’ which hitherto terrorised residents of Sokoto township and environs.

Similarly, on 20th May 2019, another joint patrol team, while on routine Patrol in Sokoto town arrested 6 suspected robbers with assorted weapons and other illegal substances. The following were recovered from them:

5x knives 5x cutlasses 4x mobile phones 8x sim cards of various Service providers 8 x packs of Indian hemp 10 x packets of hard drugs Assorted charms 30 pieces of various keys.

In a similar vein, a patrol team along Gusau – Sokoto road intercepted highly suspicious illegal aliens in a Toyota Avensis car conveying 8 Cameroonian nationals on their way to the Niger Republic via Ilela border. The individuals were without any valid identification and could not explain their mission in the area.

All the criminals were duly handed over to the civil police for prosecution.

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki duly uses this medium to encourage citizens to promptly report suspicious movements and activities in their localities to the nearest security agencies for prompt action.

The GOC equally wishes to reaffirm the determination and resolve of the Division in ridding the state of all forms of criminality.

Vanguard