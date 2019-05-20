Insecurity : Show more concern, commitment- CAN tells FG

By Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

Abuja – As security challenges across the nation spiral, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has challenged the Federal Government to be more serious and committed to the protection of lives and property.

Ayokunle warned however that for stability to reign in the land, both Christians and Muslims must embrace peace as a way of life.

The CAN President spoke in Abuja at the 7th Ufuk Dialogue, Peace and Award Ceremony in Abuja

Ayokunle, who was represented by the Acting General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola said: “We have people who are sincere in this country to turn things around for the better. Government has all the equipment to secure lives and property in this country. Government should therefore, be more serious and committed to security.”

The former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen, shared same sentiments about the deteriorating security situation in the country and advised security agencies to be fair and sincere in tackling the menace, calling on Muslims and Christians to always live at peace with one another.

The former Minister of State for Science and Technology, called for prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him to take the country forward despite the challenges facing it.

Tallen said: “God should give us the heart of love to love one another. Be you a Christian or Muslim, we are all children of God and we must live in peace with one another.

“I pray and my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones through the various crises in some states. I believe with this type of coexistence God will answer our prayers. And we should love one another. May God bless our leaders, Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari with good health, long life and wisdom to move Nigeria forward and to the next level we are looking up to.

“My advice to the security agencies is for them to be fair and sincere in tackling the security situation in Nigeria because it is most unfortunate that innocent lives are taken. I wonder why anybody should fight for God. For us to take life in the name of religion is unacceptable. We need peace because without peace there will be no development.”

The president of Ufuk Dialogue, Kamil Kemanci, said that the platform serves as a tool for promoting societal peace, love, respect and compassion in support of human dignity and the greater good by striving to preserve the common values of humanity: values such as respect, tolerance, peace and mutual understanding.

Kemanci said: “Today, we need dialogue and peace more than we need food and shelter. Dialogue and peaceful coexistence have always been and still remain a need, a must for us to have a healthy and more productive society.”

Some of the dignitaries conferred with awards were: Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, His Eminence, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria. Sheikh Shariff Ibrahim Saleh Al-Hussaini, Chairman, Fatwa Committee Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Chairman, Assembly of Muslims in Nigeria.