Insecurity: Pastor Adeboye cautions against abrupt sack of security chiefs

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been cautioned, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, against abrupt sack of the nation’s security chiefs.

Pastor Adeboye, who handed this warning, said sacking security chiefs, was not the panacea to the insecurity in the country.

ALSO READ: Sultan receives Bible gift

The highly respected cleric gave this advice while speaking at the headquarters of RCCG, The Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta in Lagos, during a Thanksgiving service with the theme, ‘Victory over marital storm’.

He told journalists shortly after the service through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola.

He said: “I believe the security chiefs are working and aside from those that have attained their retirement age, they have been studying the situation of the country in terms of security and would have some plans they are working on.

“If they are just changed, the new security chiefs would have to start all over again.

“I believe in good succession plan whereby those to replace the current security chiefs would learn from the incumbents and only need to continue from where they stop.”

Vanguard