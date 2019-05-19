Insecurity: Kebbi governor calls for synergy among communities

By Demola Akinyemi

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, yesterday, called for a synergy among various communities in Nigeria to assist the Federal Government in tackling insecurity in the country.

Bagudu also urged communities to offer information that would help security agencies to nip attacks in the bud.

He described insecurity in the country as alarming, adding that “the war against insecurity challenge should not be left to the government alone but every one of us in all the parts of the country must support the government through useful information that will put an end to the menace”.

Bagudu spoke as Chief Guest of Honour at the 12th Ramadan lecture organised by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at Oro in Irepodun local government council area of Kwara State.

He believed that the synergy “ would go a long way to unite the country for economic prosperity”.

The governor also said, “Nigeria must witness peaceful co-existence and all hands must be on deck to ensure this goal so as to move the nation forward.

“ The present situation in Nigeria in its insecurity challenge should not be seen as ineptitude on the part of the Federal Government.

“ It now behoves on every Nigerian whether Muslim or Christian to join hands with the Federal Government to wipe out insecurity in the country”.