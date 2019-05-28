Insecurity in Nigeria caused by rising unemployment- Gen Okoloagu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – RETIRED Brig. Gen Joseph Okoloagu has said that the current rise in armed robbery, kidnapping and general insecurity in country have a strong link to high youth unemployment in the country.

Gen Okoloagu, who was also the All Progressive Congress, APC, senatorial candidate of Enugu North senatorial zone in 2015, said that Nigeria is facing insecurity challenges because it has failed to get it right when it had opportunity to do so in the past.

Okoloagu made this known during an interaction with pressmen in his home in Enugu.

He commended the Chief of Army staff for recovering 14 local governments from Boko Haram and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture of the country during his second tenure in office to tackle insecurity.

“I personal believe and think that in second coming of Buhari, there must be a rejig of security architecture. We must not forget the fact that this boys who have been there for four years has been done wonderful. I just want to thank the chief of Army staff who under his watch, Nigeria was able to recover 14 local government taken over by Book Haram”‘ He said.

“One naughty thing that has become a problem in Nigeria is the issue of insecurity. It has defied all attempt by various government since 1999. And I can tell you the insecurity is consequent upon unemployment of so many qualified and unqualified youths. But whether you like it or not man must eat and to eat must get it whether legitimate or illegitimate”, he said.

“I must confess that there is ups and downs, like Former President Olusegun Obasanjo used to say that democracy is better than military regime. I concur even though am a military man. Any form of democracy even though we have not gotten it perfect is better than military government because in military we don’t have check and balances.

“I thank God for Nigeria. Way back 1999 till date there are very many couple of lost opportunities and I don’t want to sound partisan but there was a time between that time and this time you walk along the street and pick gold but we didn’t invest the gold. Thank God today, no matter his we criticise President Muhammed Buhari, it seems he has gotten the hold of it at its direction”, he disclosed.

He commended President Buhari for the road infrastructural facilities and construction of second Niger bridge going on in South East, pointed out that politicians have been using it for political campaign since 1999.

When asked about the chances of Igbo presidency in 2023, he lambasted Igbo leaders for not coming together as a body not minding the political party of interest to fight for a common course, saying that he would love to see an Igbo person to become president of Nigeria during his time on earth.

He commended Enugu state governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making Enugu state one of the safest states in the country urging him to tow the same line in his second term.

He urged Ugwuanyi to maintain his good governance to positively change the lives of poor masses in the state.

“This is one of the safest state in the country but recently we started hearing Rev Fr was kidnapped and killed. So if he knows the magic he used when he came in, that made everybody who wanted security to relocate to Enugu, he should use it again. He should sustain the security he gave us in his inception because there is insecurity in the country.

“I wish him success in office, urge him to remember those of us in the area where the road infrastructure have not reached especially in independent layout and continue with the human capacity building in the state”, He said.