Insecurity: Buhari, Northern Govs meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Northern governors at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public but it may not be unconnected to the worsening security situation in some states of the north.

There has been upsurge in kidnapping, banditry and terrorists attack in some states of the north, especially in Katsina, the President’s home state and Zamfara, while kidnapping activities has also increased in Kaduna and Katsina state.

Plateau state also faces the problem of farmers/herdsmen crisis, while Boko Haram terrorists still attack some communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The governors present at the meeting include Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, Kashim Shetima of Borno, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Sani Bello of Niger State.