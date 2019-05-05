Insecurity : Army bans use of Okada in Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna & Niger states

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – In furtherance of its efforts at curtailing the murderous activities of armed bandits and kidnappers in Northern states, the Nigerian Army under its Exercise Harbin Kunama 111 has banned the use of motorcycles in 7 states of the North noting that perpetrators of these criminal acts made use of the Okada.

A statement titled ‘Enforcement of Ban on the use of Motorcycles in Ex-Harbin Kunama Area of Responsibility’, signed by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, made the disclosure in Abuja on Sunday.

It said, “The Nigerian Army (NA) over time has observed the use of motorcycles by armed bandits, kidnappers, criminal elements and their collaborators as enablers to perpetrate their heinous crimes especially in the states within the north west geopolitical zone of the country.

“This informed the decision and directive to ban the use of motorcycles within the hinterland particularly around the Forests where the armed bandits, criminals and kidnappers hibernate and all around where troops are conducting operations alongside other security agencies.

“While this may cause some inconveniences to some law abiding citizens in the area, the need to use all means possible to stop the dastardly activities of these bandits across the North West part of Nigeria needs no emphasis.

“The general public, particularly in the North West and some parts of North Central in Nigeria where Ex Harbin Kunama is ongoing are enjoined to bear with the NA as concerted efforts are being made to combat the insecurity menace ongoing within the area.

“In this wise, it is hereby reiterated that the use of motorcycles remain banned within the forest areas in Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger States..

” Anyone caught using motorcycles within the named areas will be taken for an armed bandit, criminal and kidnapper with dire consequences.

“The respective State Governments are enjoined to please disseminate the ban on the use of motorcycles in the named areas and enforce the ban in conjunction with the Security Agencies”.