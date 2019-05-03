Infinity-Motul trains technicians, customers on use of oil

By Theodore Opara

IINFINITY Tyres Limited in conjunction with Motul Oil, renown-French lubricant company, has conducted a training programme for technicians and their customers in Nigeria. Tagged: Motul School for technicians and users of engine oil in Lagos, the training was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The training was conducted by a technical trainer from France, Mr. Chitprasong Prasit who visited from the Motul headquarters in France. The expert explained that the importance of engine oil which includes reduction in the friction of metals and cleaning of the engine. “Lubricants are made of base oil and additives,” he said.

According to him, there is a great difference between the mineral oil and synthetic oil as the synthetic oil gives extra boost to the engine, enhances the performance of the car, and saves fuel. He added that many engine oil producers deceive users in the tagging of semi-synthetic oil as the mixture of synthetic and mineral oils are simply termed semi-synthetic irrespective of the quantity of synthetic oil in the mixture.

The trainer added that there is a difference between fully synthetic and 100 per cent synthetic. The trainer disclosed that in order to protect customers, Motul has developed the Technosynthese, which is a brand name for its semi-synthetic brands. Motul has been blending engine oil for 165 years which makes it one of the most experienced engine oil producers in the world.

All Motul products are manufactured in Europe, mainly in France, Italy, and Spain. Prasit stated that Motul oil has been certified by world renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs like BMW, Volvo, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Mack, and several other global brands. Other than Motul engine oil that comes in synthetic, mineral and Technosynthese, Motul also makes other products such as transmission oil, grease, coolant, engine flusher among others.

It also has a range of Car Care Products which comes under Lescot brand. Certificates were presented to participants after the sessions.