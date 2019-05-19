Indomie kicks-off search for 2019 Heroes Awards

By Dayo Adesulu

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie noodles has announced the kick-off of the 12th edition of Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) for heroes of Nigeria.

The award is geared towards the recognition of children who have against all odds, exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery and determination in the face of danger and societal challenges.

Speaking at a national press conference in Lagos to kick-start the search exercise for the next set of heroes, the Chief Operating Officer, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Girish Sharma said the declaration heralds the commencement of the field search and call for entry for the prestigious award for deserving Nigerian children.

In his welcome address Mr. Girishnoted that the major objective of the award was to extol the exemplary accomplishments of children who have against all odds exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery, by identifying, recognizing and celebrating them publicly. Mr. Girish Sharma used the occasion to announce the readiness of Indomie to invest more in the initiative, adding that it was one of the ways to invest in the Nigerian child.

He said: “We strongly believe in this initiative. This is one of the ways we sowinto the future of Nigeria because when you support the Nigerian child, you are invariably investing in the future of the country.”

“Indomie Independence Day Award for Heroes of Nigeria has so far recorded huge successes in the last 11 editions producing a total of 39 winners whom were rewarded with scholarship prizes worth several millions of naira. This has impacted the lives of the awardees positively and we intend to scale further this edition.”

Also speaking at the event, the Group Public Relations & Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr.Tope Ashiwaju stated that the last 11 editions of the awards have been tremendous, as they attracted commendations to the brand and the company by well-meaning individuals, captains of industries and corporate organizations, adding, “We are therefore encouraged to intensify our efforts towards a better and more impactful event.”

Commenting on the award categories, Mr. Ashiwaju revealed that the award is divided into three categories: Physical, Social and Intellectual bravery categories. According to him, “The physical bravery category will acknowledge kids who at great personal risk, saved lives or by their actions prevent extensive damage to property or others; social bravery category will celebrate kids who work against social evils such as child marriage, illiteracy and environmental concerns in a sustained manner; while the intellectual bravery category will recognize children with innate ability that have performed remarkably despite physical, mental, emotional or financial limitations.”

“As a national event, the award is expected to draw participants from all the six geo-political zones in the country in October.”

You will recall that the 2018 edition of IIDA produced Master Victor Olayiwola, a 15-year-old boy from Lagos and whose story of heroism evoked emotions was adjudged the winner of the Physical Bravery category for saving his mother from a car accident, which later resulted to his left leg being amputated.

Nine-year-old Master David Nengi Ayomide Pepple from Port Harcourt won the Social Bravery category for using his art talent to seek financial assistance for the treatment of his younger brother who had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and Master Elijah Ephraim Umanah, a 13-year-old senior secondary student of Centenary Staff College in Uyo who won the Intellectual Bravery category for creating reading glasses with an inbuilt torchlight, solar panel and universal serial bus (USB) ports.

IIDA is a national award event which commends the exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown courage and determination in situations that ordinarily would bring fear. The award also encourages excellence, rewards merit and stirs in other children the act of bravery.