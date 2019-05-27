Indians, others remember Mahatma Gandhi with cycling in Lagos

The High Commission of India and the Indian Cultural Association have concluded arrangements for the celebration on the 150th birth anniversary of late Mahatma Gandhi in Lagos.

The President of Indian Cultural Association in Lagos, Chief Sanjay Jain, said on Monday in Lagos that the celebration scheduled to hold on June 2 would be celebrated with cycling on the Eko Atlantic City.

Jain said that the cycling which would coincide with this year’s World Cycling Day would have Nigerian, members of the diplomatic community, the Indian community, athletes, expatriates and students participating.

“We believe that this is the best way to respect Mahatma Gandhi and also spread more awareness on his principles and at the same time sensitise those participating in the cycling and the public on inculcating a cycling habit.

“Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a freedom fighter who was the leader of the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule.

“This year is his 150th birthday anniversary. We in Lagos have, therefore, decided to organise a cycling event to celebrate him,’’ he said in a statement.

Jain said that the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Mr Abhay Thakur and himself had been working with the relevant stakeholders to make the anniversary a memorable one for the participants.

He said that Simba Group would provide returnable bicycles to Nigerians and others that would be interested in the cycling. (NAN)

