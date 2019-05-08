Indians in Lagos celebrate BSD, display traditional culture, values, unity

…Indian women performing during the cultural celebration in Lagos

By Vera Anyagafu

Indians resident in Lagos have marked Bhartiya Sanskriti Diwas (BSD) 2019, the greatest festival of the nation, which holds once in five years during the general elections, with celebration of traditional values, cultural diversity and unity.

Sanjay Srivastava, President, Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), Nigeria chapter, while noting that the celebration is specialty of Indian during the event in Lagos, added that “it is truly the greatest show on earth, an ode to a diverse and democratic ethos, where 700 million plus of humanity vote, providing their small part in directing their ancient civilization into the future.

Srivastava, who stated that India’s philosophy is “Vasudev Kutumbakam” meaning that the world is one family, “Sarva Dharma Sambhav” respect for all religion, the motherland India where Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism were born, added that India is the second largest Muslim nation on earth, where Christianity has existed for 2000 years, with the oldest Jewish synagogues and Jewish communities residing in the nation since the Romans burnt their second temple.

The OFBJP president noted that India is a country where the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government in exile reside and the Zoroastrians from Persia have thrived since being thrown out of their ancient homeland, and Armenians, Syrians, many others, have come to live.

He disclosed that India’s booming economy is lifting 40 million out of poverty each year and is expected to have the majority of its population in the middle-class already, equal to the entire United States population by 2025.

He said that between 400 and 500 Indians in the Diaspora participated in various performances, displaying cultural unity by its different traditional dance forms from different states of India like Garba and Giddha and rare combination of musical presentation that is mixture of various languages”.

Members of the organizing committee, including Sabir Ali (VP), Dheerendra Singh Chouhan, Shanti Bhushan Singh, Nandkumar Chelloor, Vipin Singh, Praveen Kumar (GS), Kiran Gosavi, Bir Singh Negi, Robin Puri, as well as Sanjay Jha, expressed satisfaction over the success of the event, as well as the overwhelming presence and the presentation to send message to India to re-elect PM Modi led NDA and appealed all voters to go out and vote.