Indian varsity honours Nigerian student

A 22-year-old Nigerian, Ms Chidera Njoku, has been honoured with a gold medal and a scholarship for her doctorate degree by the Indian Subharti University because of her sterling academic performance in the field of Pharmacy.

A native of Enyiogugu Mbaise in Imo State, Ms Njoku shattered the university’s academic records in Pharmacy by coming top in her class with a first class honours degree.

The university consequently awarded her a gold medal for her uncommon performance and a scholarship for her doctorate degree.

Commenting, her father, Mr. Joe Njoku Udorly, said: “When Nigeria government does not value what it has or recognise and value Nigerian academics and those with high professional skills, other countries around the world would continue to tap into such opportunities for their own benefits.”

Mr. Njoku said he and his wife, Happiness, decided to send their daughter to study overseas due to lack of continuity in the Nigerian education system, and poor regulation by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

Also reacting, the Nigerian government, through the Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Major-Gen Chris Sunday Eze, has congratulated Ms Njoku for emerging top of her class and making Nigeria proud.

In a congratulatory message to the young girl, the High Commissioner said: “Despite the rigours accompanying studying in a relatively different environment, you have excelled, and definitely stand to be celebrated as a pride to Nigeria and Africa as a continent.”