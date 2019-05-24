Indian Modi vows inclusive future, as OFBJP Nigeria celebrates win

By Vera Anyagafu

The Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), Nigeria chapter, gathered in Lagos on Thursday to congratulate the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for the overwhelming victory recorded by the party in India.

OFBJP Nigeria members, who converged at Cappa Avenue, Palm Grove Estate, Ilupeju, Lagos, to celebrate Modi’s election win, lauded the Indian electorate for re-electing Modi to begin his laudable achievements in office, which include economic reform, fight against corruption, social justice, good governance, cleanliness, health and sanitation, job creation, sustainable development, communal harmony, national security record, among others.

President, OFBJP Nigeria chapter, Sanjay Srivastava, while celebrating Modi’s polls’ victory with his colleagues, said: “The whole world has started congratulating BJP and Modi, and so are we here from Nigeria. We have gathered here today to celebrate with Indian PM because he has brought a great turnaround to the economy, the people, and fortunes of the country.

“We are happy with the victory and it is our pleasure to be part of global campaign to support PM Modi. This landslide victory mandates Modi to continue his development work and reach out to everyone in the society. Indians have approved the hard work of Modi and his supporting parities for their performance in last five years.”

Present at the Lagos celebration were prominent Indians as Shri N G Patel, OFBJP patron; Srivastava, Pravin Kumar, general secretary; Kiran Gosavi, vice president, who is also in charge of Abuja; Sabir Ali, vice president; Vikas Kane, vice president; Diwesh Mishra, vice president; Dheerendra Sign Chauhan, secretary, and Anoop Drolia, secretary.

Also present at the event were Sanjay Jha- Sub, treasurer, Shanti Bhushan Singh, treasurer, Shri KL M Rao, Bhupinder Mistry, Robin Puri, Nandkumar Chelloor, among others.

Meanwhile, the Hindu nationalist Prime Minister has promised an “inclusive” future for all Indians on Thursday after a landslide election victory that crushed the Gandhi dynasty’s comeback hopes once again.

“Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!,” Modi tweeted as delirious supporters of his BJP celebrated nationwide.

“The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfill people’s aspirations,” he said before arriving at BJP headquarters flashing victory signs with both hands and being showered in petals.

Although final results were yet to be published, a rolling vote count by the election commission showed the BJP increased its majority with 302 out of 543 elected lower house seats.

The BJP’s main rivals Congress were on just 51 seats, with Rahul Gandhi – the great-grandson, grandson and son of three premiers – conceding defeat and congratulating Modi.

In an added personal humiliation Gandhi, 48, also admitted he had lost Amethi, a seat long held by his famous family, to a former television star running for the BJP.

The BJP’s headquarters in Delhi erupted in celebration with drummers, firecrackers, dancing and singing as hundreds of party faithful thronged the yard and nearby streets waiting for Modi.

“Modi will make India great again. Modi is the strongest prime minister India has ever had and will get. We need to support his policies to prosper,” said one supporter, Santosh Joshi.

Meanwhile, President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, has congratulated Modi on his electoral victory. Xi in a letter to the Indian prime minister, noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Modi to take the closer Development Partnership between the two countries to a new height. Xi also expressed satisfaction at the strong momentum of development in india-China relations in recent years with the joint efforts of both sides.