Inauguration: Service chiefs assure Buhari of tight security

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AMIDST alleged plot to disrupt the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s swearing-in, service chiefs and heads of security agencies, yesterday, assured the president of water tight security at the ceremony.

The Nigerian Army had on May 4 said it uncovered a plot to derail the inauguration of President Buhari for second term in office by those it referred to as mischief makers and unpatriotic elements.

The army claimed that some unpatriotic individuals, groups and foreign interests were determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation in Nigeria in particular and West African sub-region in general.

It further alleged that after failing to prevent the 2019 general elections from holding successfully, the elements were sponsoring Boko Haram terrorists as well as bandits to put the country and security agencies on edge.

But briefing State House correspondents after about three hours closed door meeting, which was presided by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, said the meeting was on the instance of the president over the presidential inauguration.

He said: “I am sure you will recall we met about two weeks ago but the president had to call for this meeting given that tomorrow (today) he will be sworn in. Of course, basically, the meeting was to further re-appraise the actions taken after the last meeting.

“You all recall too that the spate of insecurity particularly armed banditry, kidnapping and robbery had been specifically on the increase in some parts of the country.

“The briefings were to the effect that we had better responses from the military and security agencies in those areas that we have earlier mentioned

“This is particularly because of the improved synergy amongst the various agencies that are providing information and intelligence.

“Furthermore, we have also had members of the public voluntarily offering information to security agencies.

President happy with security situation

“I think on the whole, Mr. President was happy with the security situation, the efforts that the armed forces and the security agencies are making to tackle the security challenges.

“Another area of concern was the arms inflow into the nation. It is only God perhaps that can police such an expanse of border that we have.”

“That is an area that Mr. President has directed that we do all that we can to ensure that we block the gaps and those security areas that we also need to address.”

Solutions of security challenges

Asked on what were the solutions to the security challenges facing the country, he said, “Solution of course is to identify other means and strategies of addressing the border porous nature. The military of course, responsibility is to defend the country but there are other agencies of government that are responsible for manning the various border openings.

“An option perhaps is the surveillance in the air and other things are being considered.”

Also asked whether it was as well a valedictory meeting, he rhetorically asked, “Valedictory? I’m not too sure. But I do know that the inauguration of Mr. President is tomorrow (today).

On how prepared the the security was for the inauguration, he said,” The committee that is inaugurated to handle that has briefed and I think they are prepared in all that.”

He said there was a sub committee responsible for security for the ceremony.

The meeting was attended by the outgoing Ministers of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau.

Other Service chiefs present include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari were also in attendance.