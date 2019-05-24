Inauguration: Osinbajo to represent Nigeria in South Africa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent Nigeria at Saturday’’s inauguration of South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

Prof. Osinbajo, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, would be joining several other heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony in Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Vice President who left Nigeria on Friday evening would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

He is expected back in Abuja Saturday evening.